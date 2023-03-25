NTV journalist dies in car crash

The Nation Television (NTV) journalist Edward Muhumuza has died in a car crash along Entebbe Expressway.

The accident involving a Toyota Passo car he was driving, happened on Saturday morning at Mpala on the Entebbe Expressway.

Muhumuza’s close friend said: “He was going to school, he spent the better part of the night working on his coursework, then in the morning he set off.”

He worked with Vision Group before joining NTV.

According to eyewitness accounts, the deceased lost control of his vehicle at around 7am a few metres after the Mpala UNRA toll gate as he was driving from Kampala towards Entebbe side.

“He veered off the road, the car jumped over the trench, flew into the sky and hit the huge signpost before rolling off the steep,” one of the eyewitnesses said.

According to workmates, Muhumuza was driving to Nkumba University where he was pursuing a Bachelor’s of science degree in journalism and public relations.