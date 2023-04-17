Sudan envoy says cause of army-RSF clashes to be figured out as Arab League meets

Sudan’s representative to the Arab League (AL) said on Sunday that efforts are underway to figure out what had caused the ongoing military clashes in the country, as the league held an emergency meeting in Cairo to discuss the conflict that has killed at least 83 people.

The meeting, called for by Egypt and Saudi Arabia, came a day after clashes erupted between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), following days of tension over the RSF’s integration into the army.

Speaking to reporters, Al-Sadiq Omar Abdullah, Sudan’s representative, said the RSF and Sudan’s armed forces were in a partnership and on the same camp during the political transition process of Sudan.

“We will figure out exactly what the cause of this conflict is, and perhaps after that the issue can be resolved,” Abdullah said.

At least 83 people have been killed and 1,126 others wounded across Khartoum, South Kordofan, North Darfur, Northern State and other regions since April 13, with the heaviest concentration of fighting now taking place in Khartoum City, Sudan’s capital, the World Health Organization said on Sunday.

According to Xinhua, during the AL meeting, Abdullah said the RSF initiated the fighting on Saturday morning, referring to them as “rebels.” He added that the Sudanese army struck back and foiled the RSF attacks and was in control of the situation.

Abdullah called on Arab states to mediate for a calm and peaceful settlement in Sudan “away from international interventions.”

In a statement following the meeting, the AL council at the level of permanent representatives stressed the necessity of “immediate ceasefire of all armed clashes to protect the civilians and the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Sudan.”

Other Arab delegates urged the Sudanese parties to return to the peaceful path to resolve the crisis, warning against the dangers of violent escalation.

China on Sunday called on the parties of the conflict in Sudan to end fighting as soon as possible and prevent the escalation of tensions, and urged them to increase dialogue and jointly move forward the political transition process.