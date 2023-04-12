Mass graves, unclaimed bodies haunt east DR Congo Kishishe town

Withdrew from Kishishe

AFP visited the town on April 5. All names of interviewees have been changed to protect their safety.

Residents described M23 fighters as launching a manhunt in Kishishe on November 29, going door-to-door and slaughtering any men or boys they found.

Michel, standing near a mass grave by the church where he had hidden, clasped his hands together as he recounted the attack.

Dozens of people had taken refuge in the church, explained Michel, but to no avail.

“They started killing everywhere,” the 40-year-old farmer said.

“They said every man who was there had to disappear from the Earth.”