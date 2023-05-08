Driver, two others arrested over Iculi’s shooting

Police have confirmed that they have three people in custody over the shooting of renowned blogger Ibrahim Tusuubira, better known by the aliases Isma Olaxess and Jjaja Iculi.

Addressing journalists at police headquarters in Kampala, police spokesperson Fred Enanga said one of the people they are obtaining statements from is the deceased’s driver, Mathias Wasswa, who was driving him home on the fateful day.

On May 6, unknown assailants riding on a motorcycle gunned down Olaxess near his home in Kyanja in Kampala’s Kawempe Division at around 9.20pm.

Without giving specifics of how the other two suspects were arrested, Enanga said they are building information from the three suspects.

“Outside the driver, we also have two other suspects that have been arrested. We have three people whom we are interviewing for now. The driver is still in our custody helping out with certain lines of inquiry,” Enanga told journalists on May 8.

He added that task teams from Crime Intelligence, Forensics, IT directorate together with Kampala Metropolitan police are involved in the probe.

“What we can confirm is that it was not a random attack but a targeted incident where two assailants armed with one pistol emerged from their hide-out near his gate and the armed assailant fired multiple shots at close range, killing him (Olaxess) instantly from the passenger seat,” Enanga noted.

By Monday evening, questions still prevailed over how the driver escaped the shooting without physical injuries despite footage showing some bullets riddled the driver’s side.