Ruto returns to The Hague after decade

President William Ruto on Monday made a return to The Hague, the Dutch city where the International Criminal Court is headquartered.

The last time Ruto was in the city was in 2013, then serving as Deputy President.

He was a suspect facing criminal charges at the court relating to the 2007 post election violence.

The case in which he had been jointly charged with former radio journalist Joshua Sang was dropped in April 2016 due to lack of evidence.

Ruto returned to the city, this time around as President, as part of his two-day official visit to Netherlands.

The President’s motorcade, complete with outriders, was seen leaving the Kenyan Embassy for a meeting with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands at Noordeinde Palace.