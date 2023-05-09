Grief as Engola’s body arrives at parliament

Parliament has this morning received the body of slain former state minister for Labour, Col (rtd) Charles Okello Engola for MPs to pay their last respects.

A dark cloud of grief hovered over the House as the former Oyam North MP’s body was being received by Speaker Anita Among shortly after 10am before proceeding to sign a condolence book.

The casket containing the body was afterwards placed at the center of Parliament’s South Wing lobby.

Speaker Among then proceeded to pay her last respects by proceeding to view the body and bowing her head, a move that was repeated by other legislators and family members present in the lobby.

Most of them wore black, a color often worn during periods of mourning.

Some legislators, in the process uncontrollably broke down into tears and were inconsolable.

The body will continue laying in the lobby ahead of the 2pm special sitting where legislators will pay tribute to the former minister who was shot and killed by one of his bodyguards, Pte Wilson Sabiiti.