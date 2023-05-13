Ruto, Raila shake hands at Mukami Kimathi’s funeral

President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga are currently attending the funeral of Mau Mau war veteran Mukami Kimathi.

The two shook hands after meeting publicly for the first time since the August 2022 General election.

Also in attendance are Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara pleaded with Mr Odinga to allow the government time to deliver on its promises.

“Raila nakuomba uwache serikali ifanye kazi, usirudi kwa barabara,” she said.

Kinangop MP Kwenya Thuku also echoed the statement, calling on Mr Odinga to give the bipartisan team a chance.

The two received applause from the mourners.

Mr Odinga faulted the government for failing to fly the national flag at half-mast in honour of Mukami.

He also urged the government to reconsider proposed taxes saying the cost of living was high.

Mr gachagua defended the church saying it should not be condemned because of two cult leaders.

He also revisited the death of independence hero Field Marshal Dedan Kimathi saying his grave should be found.

“Hawa wanasema wanajua pahali Kimathi alizikwa, tunakuomba uwapatie nafasi watuoneshe, ili tumpatie mazishi ya heshima,” he said.

For his part, President Ruto announced that the government would seek to locate the grave of independence hero Field Marshal Dedan Kimathi and give him a befitting send-off.

Mr Gachagua defends the Kenya Kwanza government against claims of tribalism.