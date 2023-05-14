Policeman who shot Indian money lender in Kampala arrested in Kenya

Police have confirmed the arrest of Police Constable Ivan Wabwire who on May 12 shot and killed an Indian money lender near Parliament in Kampala.

PC Wabwire who is now being held at Busia police station in eastern Uganda on murder charges killed Uttam Bhandari at Raja Chambers along Parliamentary Avenue in Kampala.

“He had allegedly crossed over to Kenya, but he has been arrested and is currently being held at Busia Police Station,” the Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire told this publication on Sunday.

Footage retrieved from the crime scene shows PC Wabwire firing multiple bullets at Mr Bhandari at close range after a brief discussion. The other people who were in the office were seen running out for their lives.

Bhandari was the director of TFS Financial Services.

Police confirmed that PC Wabwire,30, had been servicing a loan of Shs2, 130,000 he acquired from TFS Financial Services in 2020.

Wabwire who has a history of mental sickness went berserk after failure to agree on the repayment plan for the loan.

PC Wabwire who hails from Buwalira Village in Bumunji Parish, Masafu Sub County, was in 2018 banned from possessing a firearm for six years after being admitted to Butabika Hospital twice over the mental breakdown.

His relatives say he started showing signs of mental instability in 2016 before he joined the Force.

Police said when they learned that PC Wabwire had mental health issues, he was treated, got well and discharged before he was deployed in areas that don’t require having a gun.