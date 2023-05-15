Policeman who shot Indian money lender normal and sound – Enanga

Police Constable Ivan Wabwire who shot and killed an Indian money lender Uttam Bhandari Saremal in his office at Parliamentary Avenue has been examined by physiatrists and “found to be normal and sound”, police have said.

PC Wabwire shot and killed Bhandari in his office at Raja Chambers on May 12 following a disagreement over his loan payment plan.

Museveni demands answers after Indian money lender shot dead by policeman PC Wabwire who hails from Bwalila village, Bumango Parish, Masinya Sub County, in Busia District in eastern Uganda was arrested yesterday as he attempted to cross into the neighbouring Kenya.

“The findings so far, clearly indicate that the actions of our officer were deliberate, planned and pre-meditated. On May 11, 2023, the suspect while in civilian clothes, met with Mr Uttam Bhandari, to establish his loan status and further discuss plans on how to trade it off, for a salary loan at Stanbic Bank, William Street Branch. He was not convinced by the outstanding loan quotation. The suspect acquired an initial loan from TFS Financial Services on August 5, 2020 of Shs1, 000,000 with an interest of 320,000 after 12 months. The total remittance being 1,320,000 and or 12 monthly installments of Shs110,000. Again on the May 5, 2021, he acquired a second loan of Shs1,000,000 on similar terms, but defaulted on the loan,” police spokesperson Fred Enanga said.

On May 12, PC Wabwire in his full uniform picked a riffle with four magazines, left his beat at CPS and went straight to meet Uttam.