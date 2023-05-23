Alleastafrica
Ruto Cabinet suffers first resignation: PS Esther Ngero quits

Principal Secretary for Correctional Services Esther Ngero has become the first senior official in President William Ruto’s administration to resign.

Ms Ngero was transferred seven days ago from the State Department for Performance Management and Delivery Services in the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary, to the State Department of Correctional Services in the Ministry of Interior and National Administration.

She was the Accounting Officer to Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi.

According to a press release from the President’s Office, Ms Ngero resigned for ‘personal reasons’.

Dr Ruto has also praised Ms Ngero for her outstanding performance during her time in government.

“Ms Ngero has been instrumental in putting in place the institutional framework to support the implementation of public service performance management and monitoring for the ministries, government departments and government agencies,” the letter reads.

According to the Constitution, Principal Secretaries are the Accounting Officers of the State Departments to which they are assigned.

They also work with the Cabinet Secretary, who is responsible for implementing government policy.

