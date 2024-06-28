Uganda’s Population Surges to 45.9 Million, Census Reveals

KAMPALA — Uganda’s population has soared to 45.9 million, up from 34.6 million in 2014, according to preliminary results from the 2024 national census released by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos) on Thursday.

This marks an increase of 11.3 million people over the past decade, reflecting a 2.9 percent annual growth rate.

The 2024 census, Uganda’s sixth since independence and its first conducted digitally, involved about 160 household-level questions and over 60 questions in a community questionnaire. The census counted 780,061 refugees, Ubos Executive Director Chris Mukiza noted during a press conference at the Serena Hotel in Kampala.

A Young and Growing Population

The data reveals that Uganda continues to be a young nation, with 50.5 percent of its population under the age of 17. Youths aged 18-30 make up 22.7 percent of the population. Women constitute 23.4 million of Uganda’s population, maintaining a consistent majority over men for more than two decades.

“At birth, more males are born compared to females, with an estimated 105 males per 100 females. However, more males die due to biological, social, and environmental factors,” ICT Minister Dr. Chris Baryomunsi explained.

