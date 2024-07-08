Ugandan Minister Asserts ‘Unshakable’ Rwanda-Uganda Relations at Liberation Day Celebrations

KAMPALA — Uganda’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Henry Okello Oryem, reaffirmed the robust relationship between Uganda and Rwanda, likening it to an unshakeable rock during a speech at the 30th anniversary celebration of Rwanda’s Liberation.

The event took place at the residence of Rwanda’s High Commissioner to Uganda, Joseph Rutabana, in Kampala.

“Let all doubters be warned that no amount of misunderstandings or differences between Uganda and Rwanda are lasting and [they] cannot in any form or shape shake our relationship or even shift our relationship by a millimeter,” Oryem declared, underscoring the enduring alliance between the two nations.

In his remarks, Oryem paid tribute to the Rwandan Patriotic Army (RPA) and President Paul Kagame for halting the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi and spearheading Rwanda’s subsequent reconstruction. He emphasized that Uganda stands committed to supporting Rwanda’s ongoing journey.

The event drew an enthusiastic crowd of over 400, including members of the Rwandan community, diplomats, and friends of Rwanda, who sang patriotic songs reminiscent of Rwanda’s liberation struggle.

Oryem highlighted the historical bonds between the two countries, noting that these ties predate the colonial-era boundaries that divided communities and families. He expressed anticipation for the upcoming Uganda-Rwanda Joint Permanent Commission (JPC) meeting in Uganda, following the previous session held in Kigali last year.

“Uganda will remain committed to the spirit of brotherhood with Rwanda in all areas of mutual interest to both our countries,” Oryem affirmed.