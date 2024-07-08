UN Report Unveils Rwanda’s Military Involvement in Eastern Congo Conflict

NAIROBI — A Recent United Nations report has revealed that between 3,000 to 4,000 Rwandan soldiers are actively fighting alongside the M23 rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo).

The report, commissioned by the UN Security Council, highlights Kigali’s significant influence and control over the rebel group’s operations, holding Rwanda accountable for the M23’s actions.

The conflict in North Kivu province, where the M23 (March 23 Movement) rebellion has taken hold since late 2021, has seen the group seize large swathes of territory and establish a parallel regime.

Kinshasa has consistently accused Rwanda of backing the Tutsi-led M23, though Kigali has yet to confirm these allegations.

The UN experts’ report, seen by AFP, underscores the Rwandan army’s “de facto control and direction over M23 operations,” suggesting that Rwanda is “liable for the actions of M23.” According to the report,

Rwandan Defense Force (RDF) interventions in the Nyiragongo, Rutshuru, and Masisi territories of North Kivu were crucial to the M23’s significant territorial gains between January and March 2024.