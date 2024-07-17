Uganda Airlines Expands Route Network with New African Destinations

KAMPALA — Uganda Airlines unveiled ambitious plans today to enhance its route network with the addition of three new destinations across Africa, aiming to bolster revenue streams and fortify its market position.

Scheduled to commence on September 12, 2024, the airline’s latest expansion initiative will see the introduction of services to Abuja, Nigeria, followed closely by Lusaka, Zambia, and Harare, Zimbabwe, two weeks thereafter.

The routes to Lusaka and Harare will operate four times weekly in a triangular pattern linking Entebbe to both destinations, marking a strategic move to optimize fleet utilization and capitalize on emerging market opportunities.

With these additions, Uganda Airlines will elevate its total destinations from 13 to 16, expanding its footprint across the continent. CEO Jenifer Bamuturaki expressed optimism about the expansion, emphasizing its alignment with the airline’s long-term growth strategy.

“This marks the culmination of our three-year strategic blueprint and sets the stage for the next phase of our decade-long plan,” Ms. Bamuturaki stated confidently.

The decision to include Abuja in their route map reflects a calculated move to tap into the vibrant Nigerian market, particularly around the capital city. Recognizing Abuja as a pivotal hub in West Africa, Uganda Airlines aims to mitigate the absence of direct flights to Nairobi, potentially unlocking substantial traffic flows between the regions.

“By connecting East to West, North, and South Africa, we aim to bridge geographical gaps and capitalize on underserved routes,” Ms. Bamuturaki added, defending the airline’s strategic expansion into what some perceive as high-risk markets.

Currently, Ethiopian Airlines dominates the Abuja-East Africa route, holding a monopoly that has resulted in elevated airfares. Uganda Airlines seeks to introduce competitive pricing and enhanced connectivity to stimulate demand and facilitate smoother travel experiences for passengers.

Looking ahead, the airline plans to leverage its new routes in Lusaka and Harare to enhance connections to key markets in West Africa, the Middle East, India, and anticipates further expansion into China and the United Kingdom.

With these developments, Uganda Airlines positions itself as a formidable player in Africa’s aviation sector, poised to capitalize on emerging opportunities and drive sustainable growth in regional and international air travel.