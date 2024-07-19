Kenya’s Embattled President Proposes New Cabinet Amid Protests

NAIROBI — In a bid to quell weeks of deadly anti-government protests, Kenyan President William Ruto announced plans to form a new “broad-based government.”

The announcement comes after the protests, initially sparked by an unpopular tax bill, escalated, resulting in more than 40 deaths.

In a televised address on Friday, President Ruto named six former ministers from his recently dismissed cabinet among the 11 new ministers he proposed.

Last week, Mr. Ruto had sacked his entire cabinet, citing “reflection and listening to Kenyans” as his reasons.

“The crisis we are experiencing is lesser than the opportunity before us,” Mr. Ruto stated in his address, emphasizing the potential for economic transformation and inclusive growth.

The demonstrations, predominantly led by young Kenyans, began in response to proposed tax hikes. However, even after the withdrawal of the tax bill, protests continued, with calls for President Ruto’s resignation growing louder.

Adding to the turmoil, Kenya’s police chief resigned following accusations by human rights groups that police had fatally shot and abducted protesters.

The president’s proposed cabinet must now be approved by the National Assembly. Notable among the proposed names is Kithure Kindiki, who is set to resume his role as interior minister despite calls for his resignation over the handling of the protests. Other key appointees include Debra Mlongo Barasa for health minister, Julius Migos Ogamba for education minister, and Aden Barre Duale for defense minister.

President Ruto promised a broad-based government that would tap into the country’s vast potential. However, many Kenyans had anticipated a cabinet composed of new faces, especially younger professionals rather than seasoned politicians and presidential allies.

Ruto concluded his address by indicating that more names would be announced “in due course.”

He also previously suggested that opposition lawmakers would be included in the new government. Local media reported that Raila Odinga’s Azimio coalition might receive seven positions in the new cabinet.

However, this prospect has caused a rift within the opposition, with leaders like Martha Karua refusing to join a coalition government with Mr. Ruto, advocating instead for a nationwide cleanup led by young people.

Proposed Ministers:

Kithure Kindiki – Minister of Interior

Debra Mlongo Barasa – Minister of Health

Alice Wahome – Minister of Lands, Public Works, Housing, and Urban Development

Julius Migos Ogamba – Minister of Education

Aden Barre Duale – Minister of Defense

Andrew Mwihia Karanja – Minister of Agriculture

Roselinda Soipan Tuiya – Minister of Environment

Eric Muriithi Muuga – Minister of Water, Sanitation, and Irrigation

Davis Chirchir – Minister of Roads and Transport

Margaret Nyambura Ndung’u – Minister of Information and Communication

Rebecca Miano – Attorney-General

As the nation waits for the National Assembly’s approval, the coming days will reveal if this new government configuration can address the grievances of the Kenyan populace and bring stability back to the nation.