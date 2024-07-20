Turkey to Deploy Navy to Somali Waters for Oil Exploration

NAIROBI – Turkey plans to send a naval force to Somali waters after Ankara and Mogadishu agreed to dispatch an exploration vessel off the Somali coast to search for oil and gas, state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

President Tayyip Erdogan submitted a motion to the Turkish parliament late on Friday, requesting approval for the deployment of Turkish military forces to Somalia, including its territorial waters.

The move follows the Turkish energy ministry’s announcement that an exploration vessel will be sent to the region later this year as part of a hydrocarbon cooperation deal.

The agreement between Turkey and Somalia was cemented earlier this year with the signing of a defense and economic cooperation pact during the Somali defense minister’s visit to Ankara.

Turkey has steadily become a significant ally of the Somali government, investing in the construction of schools, hospitals, and infrastructure projects, and providing scholarships for Somali students to study in Turkey.

Turkey’s involvement in Somalia intensified in 2017 with the opening of its largest overseas military base in Mogadishu. The base serves as a training hub for Somali military and police forces, reflecting Ankara’s commitment to strengthening Somalia’s security infrastructure.

The deployment of Turkish naval forces is poised to enhance the security of the region and support Turkey’s ambitions in hydrocarbon exploration. This move aligns with Turkey’s broader strategy to expand its influence and secure energy resources in Africa.

Turkey’s strategic interest in Somalia and its surrounding waters highlights its long-term goals of fostering bilateral ties and contributing to the stability and development of the Horn of Africa nation.