Sudanese City of al-Fashir Hit by Deadly RSF Attack Amid Ongoing Civil War

NAIROBI — At least 22 people were killed in an attack by Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on the city of al-Fashir, according to a pro-democracy activist group on Saturday.

This marks the deadliest incident in weeks as the country remains mired in civil conflict.

The al-Fashir Resistance Committees reported on Facebook that the RSF launched artillery shells targeting markets, hospitals, and residential areas, and deployed a drone to strike a medical facility.

The assault comes as al-Fashir represents the last stronghold of the national army in the Darfur region, a crucial front in the ongoing struggle with the RSF.

The activist group reported that 22 bodies had been counted so far, with fears that the toll could increase.

The RSF has yet to comment on the attack, though it has previously denied allegations of targeting civilian sites.

The United Nations estimates that over 300,000 people have been displaced from al-Fashir since fighting erupted in April, underscoring the dire humanitarian crisis in the region.