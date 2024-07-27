Alleastafrica
All East Africa - Latest NewsHEADLINESSUDAN

Sudanese City of al-Fashir Hit by Deadly RSF Attack Amid Ongoing Civil War

0

NAIROBI — At least 22 people were killed in an attack by Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on the city of al-Fashir, according to a pro-democracy activist group on Saturday.

This marks the deadliest incident in weeks as the country remains mired in civil conflict.

The al-Fashir Resistance Committees reported on Facebook that the RSF launched artillery shells targeting markets, hospitals, and residential areas, and deployed a drone to strike a medical facility.

The assault comes as al-Fashir represents the last stronghold of the national army in the Darfur region, a crucial front in the ongoing struggle with the RSF.

The activist group reported that 22 bodies had been counted so far, with fears that the toll could increase.

The RSF has yet to comment on the attack, though it has previously denied allegations of targeting civilian sites.

The United Nations estimates that over 300,000 people have been displaced from al-Fashir since fighting erupted in April, underscoring the dire humanitarian crisis in the region.

Email us at: info@alleastafrica.com

Related posts

South Sudan asks US to reconsider sanctions on top officials

NewsDesk

Museveni: Army should go through strict discipline

NewsDesk

Kenya offers to suspend exploration to solve boundary dispute

NewsDesk

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@ 2018 - All East Africa.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More