Odinga Faces Criticism Over Alleged Deal with President Ruto Amid Youth Protests

NAIROBI — Leading Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga is facing mounting criticism from civil society groups and factions within the opposition for his perceived support of President William Ruto’s government amidst a youth-led uprising demanding the president’s resignation.

Mr. Odinga, a prominent figure and current candidate for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship in February 2025, is reportedly involved in a deal that placed four members of his Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party in key positions within President Ruto’s newly reconstituted Cabinet, including the role of Finance Minister.

This maneuver has caused a significant rift within the Azimio coalition, which had backed Mr.

Odinga’s unsuccessful presidential bid in the 2022 elections. Three major parties within the coalition, including the Wiper Democratic Movement led by former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, have denounced the arrangement, calling it a betrayal of the Gen Z movement that has been spearheading the widespread protests throughout the country over the past month.

The dispute over the inclusion of ODM members in the Cabinet threatens to further erode the opposition’s strength in Parliament, where President Ruto already maintains a solid majority following the defection of over 30 members to the government side.

Prior to these defections, ODM held 83 seats, representing half of Azimio’s parliamentary group.

President Ruto is also counting on the integration of senior ODM officials into his Cabinet to quell the ongoing protests, particularly in opposition strongholds such as Nairobi, Mombasa, and Kisumu.

However, it remains uncertain whether the relatively subdued demonstrations organized by civil society groups in Nairobi on Thursday were influenced by Ruto’s announcement of his so-called broad-based government the previous day.

Mr. Odinga has denied any formal power-sharing agreement between his party and President Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza coalition, maintaining that the four ODM members joined the Cabinet in their individual capacities.

Nonetheless, the controversy continues to fuel discontent within the opposition ranks and among the youth protesters, who see the move as undermining their efforts to push for substantial political change.