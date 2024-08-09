Sudan to Send Delegation to Jeddah for Ceasefire Talks

NAIROBI –The Sudanese government announced on Friday it will send a delegation to Jeddah to meet with U.S. officials about an invitation to ceasefire talks set for August 14 in Geneva.

The Geneva talks are intended to address the 15-month-long conflict between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group.

The RSF has agreed to participate, marking the first significant mediation attempt in months.

The conflict has created severe humanitarian issues in Sudan, with international observers cautiously optimistic about the potential for a resolution through these upcoming discussions.