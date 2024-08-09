Kenyan Government Plans Evacuation from Lebanon Amid Security Concerns

By Judy Maina

NAIROBI — The Kenyan government has announced plans to evacuate its citizens from Lebanon in response to escalating security threats, according to a statement from the office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs.

The ministry confirmed that it is closely monitoring the situation in Lebanon and is prepared to facilitate the rapid evacuation of Kenyans who wish to leave the country. An Inter-Ministerial Committee, led by the State Department for Diaspora Affairs, is working diligently to ensure the safety of the 26,599 Kenyans residing in Lebanon.

The committee is coordinating with Kenya’s Mission in Kuwait, which is accredited to Lebanon, as well as other partners to implement the evacuation plan. According to the statement, all evacuations will be conducted on a voluntary basis, in line with constitutional rights and freedoms, including the freedom of movement.

Kenyans currently in Lebanon who wish to be evacuated are advised to register immediately at this link or to contact the emergency numbers: +96590906719, +496171175006, or +254114757002 for assistance.

The ministry also reiterated a ban on labor migration to Lebanon that has been in effect since September 2023 and advised against travel to Lebanon until conditions improve. The safety of Kenyans abroad remains a high priority for the government.

“The government is committed to assisting its citizens and will continue to provide support whenever concerns about safety and security arise,” the ministry concluded.