Eight Killed in Kampala Landfill Landslide Amid Heavy Rains

KAMPALA — A landslide at Kampala’s largest landfill claimed the lives of eight people late Friday night, city authorities confirmed on Saturday.

The disaster occurred after torrential rains triggered a collapse of sections of the Kiteezi landfill, burying several homes located on its periphery.

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) officials, along with Red Cross teams, launched an immediate search and rescue operation, managing to pull 14 people from the debris.

However, they were unable to save eight victims—six adults and two children—whose bodies were recovered amidst the rubble.

The rescue mission remains ongoing, with fears that more people could still be trapped.

“On a very sad note, eight people have so far been found dead, six adults and two children. The rescue operation is still ongoing,” the KCCA announced through a post on its X account early Saturday morning.

Kiteezi landfill, which has served as Kampala’s primary waste disposal site for several decades, has grown into an enormous mound, towering over the surrounding neighborhood.

Residents of the area have long expressed concerns about the landfill, citing environmental pollution and safety risks. Many have decried the hazardous conditions posed by the site, which has repeatedly been described as a ticking time bomb.

Footage broadcast by NTV Uganda showed a portion of the landfill cascading onto a residential area, crushing parts of at least one home. Images circulated by UBC Uganda depicted an excavator attempting to clear the debris as rescue workers searched for survivors.

In recent weeks, Uganda has experienced unusually heavy rainfall, leading to widespread flooding and several landslides in various regions.

Despite the severity of these incidents, no fatalities had been reported until Friday’s tragic event in Kampala.

As the rescue operation continues, city authorities are facing renewed scrutiny over the management of the landfill and the safety of those living in its shadow.