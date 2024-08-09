Somalia and Ethiopia to Hold Talks in Ankara Over Controversial Port Deal

NAIROBI — The foreign ministers of Somalia and Ethiopia will convene in Ankara next week to address ongoing tensions stemming from Ethiopia’s recent port deal with Somaliland, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced on Friday.

The meeting, facilitated by Turkey, aims to resolve disputes that have heightened regional tensions.

Ethiopia’s agreement to lease 20 kilometers of coastline from Somaliland, signed earlier this year, has sparked significant friction with Somalia. The deal, finalized on January 1 in Addis Ababa by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somaliland leader Muse Bihi Abdi, grants Ethiopia a 50-year lease on a naval base and access to Berbera port. Somalia disputes Somaliland’s autonomy, considering it a part of its own territory.

At a news conference in Istanbul, Fidan emphasized that a resolution to the tensions is achievable if Ethiopia’s recognition of Somalia’s territorial integrity is assured.

“Tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia would come to an end with Ethiopia’s access to the seas through Somalia, as long as Ethiopia’s recognition of Somalia’s territorial integrity and political sovereignty is secured,” he stated.

The port deal has exacerbated diplomatic strains between the neighboring countries. In April, Somalia responded by expelling Ethiopia’s ambassador and closing Ethiopian consulates in Hargeisa and Garowe. The move marked a significant escalation in the dispute.

Ethiopia, with a population of 120 million, has long faced economic constraints due to its landlocked status following Eritrea’s secession in 1993, which left it without a coastline. The port deal with Somaliland represents a strategic effort by Ethiopia to gain maritime access.

In exchange for the lease, Ethiopia has pledged to conduct an “in-depth assessment” of Somaliland’s pursuit of international recognition, a novel gesture in the region.

This proposal could potentially shift the dynamics of Somaliland’s quest for global legitimacy.

Fidan’s announcement follows his recent visit to Addis Ababa, where he met with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. As Turkey mediates the talks, the international community watches closely, hoping for a resolution that could stabilize the East African region.

Somaliland, a self-declared independent state, remains unrecognized by the international community and viewed by Somalia as a challenge to its sovereignty. The Somali government has condemned the port deal as “outrageous” and “unauthorized,” reflecting the deep-seated regional conflicts at play.