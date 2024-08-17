Ethiopia Insists on Right to Counter Al-Shabaab, Amid Somali Peacekeeping Mission Uncertainty

ADDIS ABABA — As Somalia edges closer to hosting its third African Union-led

peacekeeping mission since 2007, Ethiopian officials maintain that they will continue to

take independent action against the militant group Al-Shabaab, regardless of changes in

peacekeeping forces.

The statement comes amid speculation that the Somali government may replace Ethiopian

peacekeeping troops with military personnel from Egypt, a move that could alter the

dynamics of the upcoming African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia

(AUSSOM), scheduled to commence in 2025.

“Somalia has every right to enter into agreements with any country, just as it has done with

Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda, Sudan, and others,” said Nebiyu Tedla, a spokesperson for

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during a press briefing on Thursday.

“This is not a matter of concern for us.”

The ongoing African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), which has been in place

since 2022, is set to conclude by the end of this year. However, following a string of deadly

attacks by Al-Shabaab, Mogadishu has requested a new peacekeeping program.

While the AU and UN are expected to disclose the list of troop-contributing countries for

AUSSOM by next month, tensions between Ethiopia and Somalia have cast doubt on

Ethiopia’s participation.

“We believe that the selection of countries contributing troops to AUSSOM should be

handled carefully to avoid creating further tension in the Horn of Africa,” Nebiyu stated.

“The composition of this mission must not be a source of regional conflict.”

Despite this, Ethiopian officials are adamant about their country’s right to defend itself

against Al-Shabaab, which Nebiyu described as increasingly well-armed and tactically

sophisticated.

“No power can prevent Ethiopia from taking necessary action in its own defense,” Nebiyu

asserted.

“We will continue to work in coordination with neighboring countries to ensure our national

interests are protected. Ethiopia will not allow any force that threatens its interests to gain

a foothold in Somalia.”

Reports indicate that Al-Shabaab has expanded its capabilities, including the use of

drones, and is financing its operations through illicit activities such as extortion, illegal

taxation, and contraband charcoal trading.

“We hope that the African Union, the United Nations, and other international bodies

understand the severity of this issue,” Nebiyu added.

“Countries that have been involved in Somalia, including Ethiopia, have a strong interest in achieving peace. Their experiences and lessons should be considered before deploying a new mission.”

The spokesperson also highlighted the financial and strategic advantages of utilizing troops

already stationed in Somalia for the new mission, rather than deploying fresh forces.

“Ethiopia shares over 2,000 kilometers of border with Somalia and has been contributing

troops for over a decade,” Nebiyu noted. “We have significant security concerns related to

Al-Shabaab, and we are closely monitoring the situation.”

As the Horn of Africa grapples with these complex dynamics, Ethiopia’s stance

underscores the delicate balance between national security interests and regional stabilit.