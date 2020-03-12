Mar 12, 2020
SOUTH SUDAN

South Sudan says formation of inclusive cabinet on course

by Newsroom0

South Sudan said on Wednesday that the formation of an inclusive cabinet under the transitional government of national unity is on course.

Abdon Agaw Jok, secretary-general of the government of South Sudan, said the parties to the revitalised transitional government of national unity have finalised the selection of individuals likely to be appointed in the cabinet.

The leaders have agreed, and the ministerial portfolios have been divided although some parties are winding up with the selection of their ministers to pave the way for the announcement of the revitalised transitional national government of national unity cabinet within the coming days, Jok said in Juba.

“The delay happened because other parties to the September 2018 peace agreement were yet to agree on their list of both ministers and legislators to occupy the seat in the transitional national assembly,” said Jok.

President Salva Kiir formed transitional unity government on February 22 and swore Machar, leader of the main opposition group as first vice president including other four vice presidents as stipulated in the September 2018 agreement, and since then the parties have continued to tussle over cabinet sharing.

Under the 2018 revitalized peace deal signed by the leaders in Ethiopia, the government will take 20 out of 35 ministerial positions.

Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO) will get nine positions and the rest will be shared among other fringe political parties.

By The Eastafrica 

