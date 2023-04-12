Ugandan military court sentences 32 Kenyans to 20 years in prison

“It was a well-executed operation after intelligence leads indicated that the kraal in the village owned by the Turkana pastoralists was a hideout for guns,” Brig Balikuddembe explained.

Brig Balikuddembe said one warrior was killed during the operation while others were injured.

“Joint security forces minimised as much as possible the number of casualties despite the heavy crossfire that injured five warriors, one UPDF soldier, while one warrior was put out of action as he tried to flee the scene with a gun,” he said.

Brig Balikuddembe said that about 129 suspects were arrested in the operation, but the criminal files for the 32 suspects are the ones which were ready by Tuesday for prosecution.

Background