For the first time, Tanzania Launches Electric SGR, Transforming Transport Landscape

NAIROBI — Tanzania marked a historic moment in its infrastructure development as the nation’s first electric standard gauge railway (SGR) launched commercial operations from Dar es Salaam to the Morogoro region on Friday, covering a distance of 300 kilometers.

“This is a milestone advancement in Tanzania’s transport infrastructure that promises to enhance connectivity and efficiency and stimulate economic growth,” remarked Masanja Kadogosa, Director General of the Tanzania Railways Corporation, according to Xinhua news agency

The inaugural journey of the electric SGR witnessed 1,400 passengers traveling from Dar es Salaam to Morogoro free of charge. Departing at 6:10 a.m. local time, the train arrived in Morogoro at 7:55 a.m., setting a precedent for future operations.

Deputy Minister for Transport David Kihenzile hailed the launch as historic, emphasizing its significance in Tanzania’s journey towards modernized transportation. He noted that President Samia Suluhu Hassan had generously covered the fares for travelers as a gesture of support for the milestone event.

Kadogosa highlighted the broader scope of the SGR project, which aims to span 1,596 kilometers across five sections from Dar es Salaam to the Mwanza region. The enhanced speed of the electric trains, averaging 160 kilometers per hour, is expected to slash travel times significantly compared to existing transport options.

“With full commissioning scheduled for July 2024, the electric SGR will reduce travel between Dar es Salaam and Morogoro to approximately two hours, compared to four hours by bus and five hours by the old meter-gauge railway,” Kadogosa projected.

The electrification of Tanzania’s railway network represents a transformative leap towards efficient movement of goods and people, promising far-reaching benefits for the country’s economic landscape.