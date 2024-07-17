Landslide Victory for Kagame in Rwandan Elections as Opposition Concede

KIGALI — Following the conclusion of Rwanda’s presidential elections, incumbent President Paul Kagame has secured a resounding victory with 99.15% of the vote, the National Electoral Commission (NEC) announced Monday.

The elections, held from July 14-16, saw Kagame’s closest rival, Frank Habineza of the Democratic Green Party, receiving a mere 0.53% of the votes, while independent candidate Philippe Mpayimana trailed with 0.32%.

In a gracious concession, Habineza commended Rwandans for their support and pledged to continue working towards the country’s development and promoting participatory democracy.

“I deeply appreciate all those who voted for me,” Habineza expressed through his official statement.

The massive voter turnout of 98%, reported by NEC, underscores the significance of these elections to the Rwandan populace. Kagame attributed his landslide victory to the trust and confidence Rwandans have placed in him over the years, a sentiment he shared during remarks following the announcement of the election results.

In addition to the presidential race, provisional results from parliamentary elections indicated a strong showing for Kagame’s RPF-Inkotanyi coalition, which secured 62.67% of the vote, according to early reports from the NEC.

The Liberal Party (PL) and the Social Democratic Party (PSD) followed with 10.97% and 9.48% of the vote respectively, positioning themselves to secure multiple seats in the lower chamber of Parliament.

The composition of the lower chamber, consisting of 80 legislators, will also include members elected through electoral colleges representing women, youth, and people with disabilities.

The Democratic Green Party of Rwanda, with 5.3% of the vote, secured its presence in the parliamentary process, reflecting the diverse political landscape emerging from these elections.

The NEC is scheduled to announce provisional results by July 20, with final results expected by July 27, marking the conclusion of this pivotal electoral process in Rwanda’s democratic journey.