Kenyan Court Halts Police Ban on Protests in Nairobi

Nairobi, Kenya — A Kenyan court has temporarily suspended a police directive banning protests in Nairobi and its surrounding areas.

The police issued the ban on Wednesday, citing concerns over the leaderless nature of the demonstrations, which they claimed had been “infiltrated by criminals,” making it challenging to maintain safety.

This development comes after a month of anti-government protests, during which scores of people have been killed. More protests had been planned for Thursday in Nairobi, but they failed to materialize. The city center has been the epicenter of these youth-led protests, which have also occurred across the country.

Initially sparked by unpopular tax hikes, the protests have since evolved into a broader movement demanding President William Ruto’s resignation. Online calls had urged people to gather at Uhuru Park in the city center on Thursday, before marching to State House, the president’s official residence. However, several activists who previously helped mobilize protests distanced themselves from the latest call.

In a statement, police said, “No demonstrations will be permitted in the Nairobi Central Business District and its surroundings until further notice to ensure public safety.” This order was subsequently challenged, leading the high court to suspend the ban pending a hearing on a suit filed by a civil rights organization.

The police ban has ignited online outrage, with many arguing that the police lack the authority to impose such restrictions, as Kenyan law grants citizens the right to hold demonstrations.

Anticipating protests, there was a heavy police presence in the capital. However, with the protests failing to gain momentum, businesses that had cautiously awaited the day’s developments opened later.

Acting head of police Douglas Kanja justified the ban, citing “credible intelligence that organized criminal groups are planning to take advantage of the ongoing protests.” He added that “criminals have continued to infiltrate the protesting groups, resulting in a troubling trend of disorderly and destructive conduct.” Kanja also noted that the lack of designated leadership in previous demonstrations made it difficult to enforce safety protocols.

Since the protests began, President Ruto has conceded to some of the protesters’ demands, including withdrawing the contentious finance bill and dismissing his entire cabinet.

The head of the police has also resigned. However, calls for more actions against bad governance and corruption persist, alongside demands for accountability for the deaths of dozens of demonstrators at recent rallies.

According to the state-funded Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, at least 50 protesters have been killed and 413 injured since the protests started on June 18.