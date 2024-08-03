Kenyan Ex-UN Envoy Criticizes U.S. Over Governance ‘Lecturing’ Amid Vetting of Cabinet Nominees

By Judy Maina

NAIROBI — A former Kenyan diplomat has sharply criticized the U.S. government for what he describes as an unwelcome “lecture” on governance issues, despite Nairobi’s agreement with the underlying message.

The criticism comes in the wake of U.S. Embassy statements urging Kenyan lawmakers to reject Cabinet nominees with questionable integrity.

The comments from the U.S. Embassy, issued on August 1, came as Kenya’s President William Ruto faced backlash over his recent decision to dismiss his entire cabinet amid protests.

The Embassy’s statement, while not naming specific individuals, emphasized the importance of integrity in public office and the role of the Kenyan National Assembly in upholding Chapter Six of Kenya’s Constitution, which addresses ethical standards for public officials.

Martin Kimani, Kenya’s former Permanent Representative to the United Nations until April 2024, took to social media to rebut the U.S. remarks. Kimani, now affiliated with a New York-based think tank, characterized the U.S. commentary as an unwarranted lecture and a distraction from American domestic and international challenges, including the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

“Since my former @ForeignOfficeKE colleagues are restrained by their diplomatic sensibilities, I will respond to this grating lecture from a US experiencing political violence, plummeting trust in its electoral institutions, and an uncertain transfer of power,” Kimani posted on X (formerly Twitter).

He added, “Lecture less, renew US democracy, and deliver a ceasefire in Gaza.”

Kimani’s comments highlight a growing tension between Kenya and its international partners over issues of governance and diplomatic interventions.

