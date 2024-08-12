Ethiopian Airlines Unveils Ambitious Plan for Mega Airport City Near Addis Ababa

ADDIS ABABA— In a bold move set to reshape the landscape of African aviation, Ethiopian

Airlines Group has inked a consultancy contract with Dar Al-Handasah Consultants to

spearhead the design and construction of a massive new airport city in Bishoftu,

approximately 40 kilometers southeast of Addis Ababa.

This ambitious project, billed as a transformative step towards establishing Ethiopia as a

global aviation hub, is expected to dramatically boost the nation’s passenger-handling

capacity.

The new airport city, upon completion, will be able to accommodate 110 million

passengers annually—more than four times the current capacity of Addis Ababa Bole

International Airport, the country’s primary gateway.

Scheduled for completion in 2029, the first phase of the project will see the new airport

handling 60 million passengers per year.

This would not only position the facility as Africa’s busiest aviation hub but also elevate its

status as a leading gateway to the continent.

The expansive project, which includes state-of-the-art terminal buildings, extensive cargo

facilities, and comprehensive support infrastructure, will be designed with a keen

emphasis on sustainability and resilience.

Dar Al-Handasah Consultants, a globally recognized firm with a track record in large-scale

infrastructure projects, has been entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring that the

airport city reflects Ethiopian heritage while meeting the highest standards of modernity.

In a statement, Ethiopian Airlines emphasized that the development aligns with the

carrier’s long-term vision of innovation and economic growth.

The airline, already a dominant player in Africa’s aviation industry, sees the project as

pivotal in enhancing global connectivity and solidifying Ethiopia’s strategic position on the

world aviation map.

As global air traffic continues to recover post-pandemic, the project is expected to attract

significant attention from international investors and stakeholders, further boosting

Ethiopia’s economic prospects.

The construction of the Mega Airport City is anticipated to create thousands of jobs and

spur infrastructural development in the surrounding areas.

With the aviation industry’s eyes now on Ethiopia, the successful completion of this project

could mark a new chapter in the continent’s push towards greater global integration and

economic advancement.