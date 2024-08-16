Tanzanian President Sacks ministers in Mini Reshuffle

Dar Es Salaam — In a significant Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, Tanzanian President
Samia Suluhu Hassan removed longtime Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu, marking a
strategic move as the nation gears up for general elections next year.
The shake-up is seen as part of broader efforts to realign her administration and solidify
governance.
According to an official statement from Chief Secretary Moses Kusiluka, Jenista Mhagama,
who previously served as the Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office responsible for
Policy, Parliament, and Coordination, will now helm the Ministry of Health.
Mhagama’s appointment signals a shift towards new leadership as the government seeks
to address ongoing public health challenges.
Mwalimu, who had been a fixture in the health ministry for several years, was notably not
reassigned to any new government role.
This development has fueled speculation about the motivations behind her removal and its
potential implications for the ruling party’s electoral strategy.
In other key changes, President Hassan appointed Palamagamba Kabudi, a distinguished
law professor, as the new Minister of Constitution and Legal Affairs. Kabudi replaces Pindi
Chana, who has been reassigned to her previous role as Minister of Natural Resources and
Tourism.
The reshuffle also saw William Lukuvi elevated to Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s
Office, where he will oversee policy, parliament, and coordination.
A significant change in the Attorney General’s Office was also announced, with Hamza
Johari, a senior aviation expert, named as the new Attorney General. He succeeds Eliezer
Feleshi, who has been appointed as a judge of the Court of Appeal.
The reshuffle underscores President Hassan’s ongoing efforts to consolidate her
administration, enhance governance, and ensure stability as Tanzania navigates its
complex development landscape.
The timing and nature of these appointments suggest a deliberate strategy to fortify the
government’s position ahead of the upcoming elections, with an eye on both political
continuity and reform.
