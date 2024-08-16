Tanzanian President Sacks ministers in Mini Reshuffle

Dar Es Salaam — In a significant Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, Tanzanian President

Samia Suluhu Hassan removed longtime Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu, marking a

strategic move as the nation gears up for general elections next year.

The shake-up is seen as part of broader efforts to realign her administration and solidify

governance.

According to an official statement from Chief Secretary Moses Kusiluka, Jenista Mhagama,

who previously served as the Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office responsible for

Policy, Parliament, and Coordination, will now helm the Ministry of Health.

Mhagama’s appointment signals a shift towards new leadership as the government seeks

to address ongoing public health challenges.

Mwalimu, who had been a fixture in the health ministry for several years, was notably not

reassigned to any new government role.

This development has fueled speculation about the motivations behind her removal and its

potential implications for the ruling party’s electoral strategy.

In other key changes, President Hassan appointed Palamagamba Kabudi, a distinguished

law professor, as the new Minister of Constitution and Legal Affairs. Kabudi replaces Pindi

Chana, who has been reassigned to her previous role as Minister of Natural Resources and

Tourism.

The reshuffle also saw William Lukuvi elevated to Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s

Office, where he will oversee policy, parliament, and coordination.

A significant change in the Attorney General’s Office was also announced, with Hamza

Johari, a senior aviation expert, named as the new Attorney General. He succeeds Eliezer

Feleshi, who has been appointed as a judge of the Court of Appeal.

The reshuffle underscores President Hassan’s ongoing efforts to consolidate her

administration, enhance governance, and ensure stability as Tanzania navigates its

complex development landscape.

The timing and nature of these appointments suggest a deliberate strategy to fortify the

government’s position ahead of the upcoming elections, with an eye on both political

continuity and reform.